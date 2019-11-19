Bright Day Big Blocks Launches Its Beloved Gift Of Play Program

The New Learn While You Play Big Blocks! ™ Thanks so much, this is great news – we appreciate your willingness to accept our offer. Ashley Y. St Mark’s Early Childhood Center

Bright Day Big Blocks, http://www.brightdaybigblocks.com, inventors of play and learn big blocks and play environments for children is announcing the launch of their Gift Of Play initiative. Organizations are encouraged to simply make Bright Day a reasonable offer and the Big Blocks could be theirs.

Co-Founders of Bright Day Big Blocks, Laurel Tucker and David Krishock decided earlier this year to help communities and kids this holiday season by making it fun to buy and easier to afford Bright Day Big Blocks 120 piece and 60 piece Big Block Kits. “Holidays are about giving,” says Laurel Tucker, and Gift of Play is “our way of giving to others and saying thank you to all those that support the principles of play based learning.”

Bright Day has a mission of getting more children engaged in play, and providing access to innovative products, like its Big Blocks. Access to transformational products is driven in part by affordable pricing. And Bright Day uses its end of the year Gift Of Play initiative to offer organizations its best prices of the year. “Providing play solutions to communities and kids is more important than profits,” says Laurel Tucker. “Our Gift Of Play initiative is our most important program of the year,” she continues.

Gift Of Play also helps support the Bright Day goal of getting 1 million more children engaged in Big Block play over the next year. “This program opens many doors, and creates lots of conversation – which helps us bring our play message to many more organizations and families,” Laurel Tucker explains.

David Krishock explains how the program works – “contact us to express interest in Gift Of Play, we’ll forward our Catalog to enable shopping, and then the organization or individual makes a reasonable offer on our 120 piece or 60 piece Big Block Kit (or any of our other products), and it could be theirs.” Krishock continued, “the program just began and we have had over a hundred calls and dozens of offers – we love the idea of making Big Block dreams come true.”

Gift of Play was launched at the end of October, continues through January 5th, 2020 and is open to any organization or individual within the United States.

To learn more about Bright Day Big Blocks and the Gift Of Play program, visit http://www.brightdaybigblocks.com, and follow the links to the Gift Of Play information center.

About Bright Day Big Blocks



Bright Day Big Blocks is a new and unique play system designed to transform children’s minds, bodies and spirits through creative child directed play. Bright Day has developed big foam, soft-play blocks and related play space environments which peaks a child’s curiosity, unlocks creativity, inspires collaboration and builds confidence and a sense of accomplishment. Bright Day Big Blocks encourage the type of play that experts say is important in the cognitive, mental and social development of all children. Bright Day Big Blocks can be found around the world, in creative places families visit daily – schools, playgrounds, libraries, hospitals, public parks, hotels and resorts, camps, airports, and more – almost anywhere you find children playing. For more information visit http://www.brightdaybigblocks.com.