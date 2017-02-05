Broken Dreams, Mountains Of Debt Left By For-Profit Schools



WOODBURY, Minn. (AP) — Some students who were victims of fraud by Globe University and the Minnesota School of Business have been left with broken dreams and a mountain of debt.

Minnesota Public Radio reports the state sued the school, accusing it of defrauding more than 1,000 students. Many students said the for-profit school encouraged them take out loans to pay tuition.

A Hennepin County judge ruled the schools violated state consumer fraud and deceptive trade practices laws. The school was ordered to pay restitution to those students.

The school began to close campuses when it became ineligible for federal funding in December.

Perry Schramm said he studied criminal justice at the school before finding out that his credits wouldn’t transfer to a certified police training program. He says he’s now $60,000 in debt.

