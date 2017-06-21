Brooklyn Center PD Credits Bystanders, Narcan Of Saving Women Who Overdosed



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Brooklyn Center police say an apparent opioid overdose of two young women last weekend is a reminder of how important it is that witnesses in these cases call 911.

A Minnesota State law provides immunity to anyone who calls law enforcement to report an overdose. That what happened Saturday night just before 10 p.m. at the Brooklyn Center Transit Station.

The bystanders’ 911 call is credited with saving the young women’s lives.

Police are reviewing surveillance video from the Metro Transit center. Police say the two young women in their late-teens or early-20s may have been unconscious when they were dropped off in the parking lot. Bystanders found them lying on the ground and called 911.

“They were unresponsive and unconscious. Based on what the officers saw, they assumed it was an opioid or heroin overdose,” Brooklyn Center Police Commander Rick Gabler said.

Responding officers immediately gave the two young women Narcan.

“In a short period of time, the Narcan reversed the effects of the drug overdose,” Gabler said.

The two young women were taken to a hospital and are expected to fully recover. Like most metro police departments, all Brooklyn Center officers carry the nasal spray antidote.

Gabler says it’s important that Minnesotans know that a state law protects anyone who calls police to report a drug overdose.

“If you call 911, you are the caller and you provide your contact information, you remain on scene until first responders get there and if you cooperate with the investigation you will be immune from prosecution for any narcotics found on the scene. That law is designed to save lives,” Gabler said.

Police say so far the two young women have been unable to give a complete account of what happened before they overdosed.

