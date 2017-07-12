Bruce Boudreau Brings Goaltender Son To Wild’s Summer Camp



ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – Minnesota Wild coach Bruce Boudreau has a natural vested interest in the Wild’s summer camp, evaluating prospects.

But there is one in particular that has his attention. He’s not even technically with the Wild, yet Boudreau has assigned him a place to play next season.

It’s summer camp for the Wild. Young players are trying to catch the eye of the decision-makers.

“I mean you pay more attention, quite frankly, to guys that are real-life prospects and everybody’s talked about before that you haven’t seen,” Boudreau said.

There’s one player that Boudreau is paying particularly close attention to. A goaltender who is not the property of the Minnesota Wild or in their system. His name is Boudreau.

See, Brady Boudreau is his son and a goalie who played last year in the Tier III juniors. He’s not part of the organization, but he gets a chance to hone his skills here.

“I didn’t know what to expect but I thought he’s held his own. I’ve been really pleased, and he excited every night when he comes home,” Bruce Boudreau said. “He’s taking this so serious.”

And this year, he will play close to home. His father bought a junior franchise that will play in Coon Rapids this winter, where son will be a goaltender.

“It’s great for kids, especially in this state, where everybody knows and loves hockey. Those kids from 17 to 20 that are done in high school and either don’t want to go to college, can’t play in Division I, for them to play a Tier III junior,” Bruce Boudreau said.

There will be even more hockey in the Boudreau household this year. But the Wild head coach will focus on being the Wild head coach, not the owner of a junior team.

“My wife is going to be real active. I’m going to be a very active ‘Oh how did it go’ type of thing. My No. 1 priority is this team right here,” Boudreau said.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Wed, 12 Jul 2017 23:37:18 +0000