Buffalo Bills Claim Former Viking Crichton Off Waivers



ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills have claimed defensive lineman Scott Crichton a day after the Minnesota Vikings placed the former third-round draft pick on waivers.

The Bills’ acquisition appeared on the NFL transactions list released on Monday.

Crichton appeared sparingly over 21 games during his first two seasons and missed all of last season because of an injury. He’s listed at 6-foot-3 and 273 pounds.

He was a three-year starter at Oregon State, where he had 23½ sacks and 10 forced fumbles.

