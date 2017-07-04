Business Is Booming This Fourth Of July



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Business is booming this Fourth of July, thanks to when it falls on the calendar. A Tuesday celebration of America’s independence means Minnesotans are spreading out the fun.

They’re making it an extra long weekend or full week of festivities.

As WCCO discovered, the weather isn’t the only factor in determining the health of an Independence Day economy.

“We have been nonstop booked since Saturday morning,” Ann Harty of Harty Boats & Bait on Medicine Lake said.

Ann Harty credits the repeated pontoon rentals on Medicine Lake and fast moving bait to the calendar.

“I think it’s perfect timing as far as the Fourth falling on a Tuesday, people took off the whole weekend of course and some people are taking off the whole week,” she said.

And some say the elongated holiday is good for the catch, there’s less concentrated traffic and fewer casting at once. Andrea de Portillo and her fishing partner Mike Rush picked up some bait at Harty’s.

“We’ve been fishing a lot and its not as crowded everywhere you go, it’s been nice, yeah,” de Portillo said.

Many are making it an all out vacation. Euresa Fahndleh of White Bear Lake says she’s been “off all the weekend until like Wednesday.”

Bad news if you’re in a hurry to eat, good news if you manage Sea Salt Eatery by Minnehaha Falls. Bill Blood is the general manager.

“Usually it’s like a three day weekend but this has given us a five day weekend,” Blood said.

Lines were around 45 minutes Monday afternoon.

“Crowd’s been crazy, all weekend was nuts and yesterday was one of our busiest days in our history, it was long lines all day. Today’s not quite as busy but it’s still insane,” Blood said.

They’re savoring the fun before this long holiday turns to night. Speaking of night, we talked with a fireworks store manager who says for them its better if the Fourth falls on an actual weekend.

