CAIR-MN Calls For Hate Crime Probe After Attack On Muslim DoorDash Driver

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota’s chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-MN) called on police Thursday to investigate an attack on a Muslim DoorDash driver in Excelsior as a hate crime.

According to CAIR-MN, the delivery driver was attacked early Sunday morning by a customer, who allegedly hit the victim multiple times shouting, “go back to your country” and other racist slurs.

A bystander who witnessed the incident reportedly came to the aid of the victim before law enforcement arrived.

According to CAIR-MN, the alleged attacker was arrested and the victim sought medical treatment.