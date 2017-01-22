CAIR-MN Hosts Islamophobia Meeting In Minneapolis



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Community members came together Saturday evening to talk about Islamophobia in Minnesota.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations says Islamophobia is when people exhibit hatred and hostility toward Muslims perpetuated by negative stereotypes.

They say Saturday’s meeting was a “call to action” following the presidential inauguration.

“This event is really for all. This is an event where we actually welcome more people from other faiths to get involved and that’s what we have and tonight is a continuation of that,” CAIR-MN Executive Director Jaylani Hussein said.

The group urges political and business leaders to learn more about the Muslim faith and focus on the positive impact they make on the community.

