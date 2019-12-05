Carrie Underwood, Zac Brown Band & Pitbull To Headline 2020 Twin Cities Summer Jam

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Headliners for next year’s Twin Cities Summer Jam have been announced.

Carrie Underwood, Zac Brown Band and Pitbull will each headline a night.

This is just the second year of the three-day musical festival at Canterbury Park in Shakopee.

The lineup also includes Nelly, Third Eye Blind and Chris Hawkey.

The festival starts on July 23.

Tickets go on sale Dec. 13.