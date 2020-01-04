Cases Of Highly-Contagious RSV Spiking In Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The flu isn’t the only illness spiking right now.

Health experts are also seeing more cases of a respiratory virus called respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV.

The virus usually causes symptoms similar to a cold, but it can be dangerous for infants and older adults.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say more than two million children under 5 years of age are diagnosed with RSV every year. It is also the number-one cause of pneumonia in babies.

The Minnesota Department of Health says at least 63 people were hospitalized for RSV last week. There have been 358 hospitalizations this season. The majority of those patients are under a year old.

RSV is highly contagious. Doctors say it is critical to stay inside your home and wash your hands frequently if you or your child are sick.