Cat & Mouse Caught On Albert Lea Police Dash Cam



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Albert Lea Police on patrol recently found themselves in a game of cat and mouse — literally.

A video posted to the department’s Facebook page shows dashboard camera footage of a cat chasing a mouse on Richway Drive near the fairgrounds.

The two animals only briefly appear in the video, running through the middle of the street before darting off into the dark.

Published at Wed, 15 Mar 2017 20:29:41 +0000