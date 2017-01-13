Cedar-Riverside Student Project Wins Trip To Super Bowl



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Three students from Minneapolis are headed to the Super Bowl after winning the SAP Social Innovation Series Teen Innovator award.

The students, eighth graders from Cedar Riverside Community School in Minneapolis, won the honor for their health and wellness project called “Sports – Check It Out.” Their project was selected from 12 finalists out of a group of more than 160 pitches around the country.

The students won a $10,000 prize to be implemented for their project as well as an all-expense paid trip to Super Bowl LI in Houston.

The “Sports – Check It Out” project is a library system within the school. It allows students to check out sports equipment, safety gear and winter clothing. The money they won will help organize equipment, fill gaps in equipment needs and buy technology to keep inventory and manage their system.

