Chad Greenway Hosts Father’s Day Gridiron Gallop



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Hundreds of people spent Father’s Day morning raising money for youth athletics.

Chad Greenway’s Gridiron Gallop 5K Run-Walk was at Lake Nokomis Park Sunday morning. It’s meant to be a fun and healthy way to spend time with or honor dads on Father’s days.

The event was hosted by former Minnesota Viking’s linebacker Chad Greenway and his wife, Jenni. Other players and cheerleaders came out and signed autographs.

Money raised from the event go to Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board Youth Athletics.

Published at Sun, 18 Jun 2017 22:56:41 +0000