Changes Could Be Coming Soon To Target Floor Plans

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Big changes are in the works at Target: the floor plan is getting a makeover!

On its corporate website, Target said it plans to spend billions of dollars over the next three years “re-imagining its stores.”

The renderings show two entrances – one that takes you to displays and a second that’s all about quick order pickups, grab-and-go food, and a wine and beer shop.

The plan in the “display” areas is to mix together different types of products. For example, displaying beauty products, jewelry and accessories all in one area.

Target CEO Brian Cornell said this is all about creating a sense of inspiration and discovery that can’t be replicated online in quite the same way.

This year, Target plans to completely remodel 110 of its 1,800 stores. It would renovate 500 more in 2018 and 2019.

Published at Tue, 21 Mar 2017 14:55:13 +0000