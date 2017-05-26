Charges: Couple’s Argument Leads To Woman’s Fatal Shooting In North Mpls.



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man is facing charges for allegedly fatally shooting his friend’s girlfriend during an argument between the couple in north Minneapolis earlier this month.

Nicholas Jefferson, 31, faces one count of second degree murder in the killing of 26-year-old Iesha Wiley, according to the criminal complaint.

Police found Wiley lying in a parking lot near Lyndale and Broadway avenues around 3:15 p.m. May 12. Wiley was transported to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Investigators learned Wiley had been feuding with her boyfriend, Marvel Williams. According to the criminal complaint, shortly before Wiley was shot, Williams confronted her in a business near the scene of the shooting and punched her in the face while she was holding an infant.

A witness said Wiley put down the infant, chased Williams into the parking lot and maced him.

Another witness said he saw Wiley and Williams arguing in the parking lot before Williams told someone in the car next to them to shoot her. The witness said someone inside the car then shot Wiley.

A witness in the car said he was purchasing drugs from Williams when the argument broke out. The witness remained in the car with Jefferson, who came to the drug deal with Williams.

The witness said Jefferson was in the driver’s seat of the car, and when Williams told him to shoot Wiley, Jefferson reached out of the passenger’s side window and fired.

Surveillance footage from a nearby business confirms the witnesses’ account, according to the criminal complaint.

Jefferson told officers he was in the parking lot with Williams for a drug deal, but said another person in the vehicle shot Wiley. He is in custody.

