Charges: Fmr. Allina Health VP Embezzled $269K





MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man who used to be a vice president at Allina Health has been charged with swindling hundreds of thousands of dollars from the company.

David Matthew Johnson, 53, was charged Thursday with seven counts of theft by swindle, according to the Hennepin County Attorney’s office.

Johnson, from Inver Grove Heights, is accused of filing phony mileage claims and expense reports, and misusing his company credit card.

The criminal complaint says Johnson’s embezzlement began as early as 2004, but the statute of limitations only allows for him to be charged for crimes going as far back as five years ago.

Johnson allegedly falsified many expense reports using invoices citing the name of a printing company that went out of business in 2000.

He is also accused of using his Allina credit card to buy season tickets to virtually every Minnesota pro and college team in 2014. In all, Johnson racked up $184,344 on the credit card within the past five years.

The county attorney’s office says he is being charged for stealing $269,000, but investigators think he actually stole upwards of $775,000 over a span of 13 years.

Johnson was confronted about his suspected fraudulent activity in May, and was placed on administrated leave. He has since been fired.

He will make his first court appearance on Valentine’s Day.

Published at Thu, 11 Jan 2018 19:59:28 +0000