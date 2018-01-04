Charges: Man Gets Drunk On NYE, Punches Girlfriend & Their Baby





MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 29-year-old Burnsville man faces serious charges after he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend and their baby after getting drunk on New Year’s Eve.

Viktor Eduardovich Kostritskiy is charged with felony third-degree assault of a victim under four, and gross misdemeanor charges of domestic assault and child endangerment in connection to the Dec. 31, 2017 incident.

According to the criminal complaint, Burnsville police officers were dispatched at 9:40 p.m. on Dec. 31 on the report of a domestic assault in a residence in the city. The victim reported that her boyfriend, who had been drinking, dropped their baby, the baby was hurt, and was physically assaulting her.

Upon arrival, the victim was located at a different residence than the boyfriend, identified as Kostritskiy. The baby was located, treated and taken to the hospital.

The victim told police that Kostritskiy had been drinking before he dropped their 15-month-old son. When she asked for the baby, he refused and began punching her, the complaint said. She was able to get the baby from him, but he allegedly backed them into a corner and continued to punch her in the face. One of the punches allegedly hit her and the baby in the head.

The victim said she was eventually able to get free and run to a neighbor’s residence where she called 911.

Police arrested Kostritskiy, who admitted to drinking, but denied assaulting the victim or the baby, the complaint said.

Both the victim and baby went to the hospital. The baby had red markings above his left eye, his forehead and his chin. The victim had redness on her neck, bruising on her face and marks on her ear, arm and thighs. She also had pain in one finger.

Kostritskiy has a prior conviction of domestic assault from October 2008. If convicted, he could face up to 5 years in prison and a $10,000 fine on the felony charge.

