Charges: Man Threatened School Shootings On Facebook Page



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 19-year-old man from Siren, Wis., is facing charges after threatening violence on social media that prompted the closure of Grantsburg (Wis.) Schools on Tuesday.

Jacob Aaron Wicklund was charged with terroristic threats and disorderly conduct in the case.

According to the charges, authorities spoke with Collin Wicklund, Jacob’s stepfather, on Tuesday. He told police that people had been forwarding him threatening messages that Jacob Wicklund had posted on a private Facebook room called “Confessions of Mine.”

The complaint states one message said, “This is the day I’ve decided to become a school shooter.” The other post said, “You a**holes will get the justice you deserve. I will as well, but I’ll tell you now – it’s not jail.”

Collin Wicklund told police he received these messages early Tuesday morning but didn’t see them until just before he called police. He told authorities Jacob is bi-polar and had drug and alcohol issues. In the past, Jacob had followed through on threats and it caused Collin to be cared.

As a result, the Grantsburg and Siren School Districts were shut down for the day and evacuated.

If convicted, Jacob Wicklund faces nearly four years in jail and $11,000 in fines.

