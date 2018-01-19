Charges: Saints Fan Assaults Roommate After Loss To Vikings





MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A St. Louis Park man is accused of assaulting his female roommate because he was angry the New Orleans Saints lost to the Vikings Sunday.

Arcoil Bordayo, 38, faces one felony of domestic assault in connection to the January 14 incident.

According to the criminal complaint, St. Louis Park police officers were dispatched to an apartment on the 1400 block of Hampshire Avenue South in St. Louis Park on the report of an assault.

Upon arrival, the officers spoke with the victim who said she came home and noticed her roommate, Bordayo, was drunk and upset because he wanted the Saints to win the playoff game he had been watching. The victim said she then sat down on the couch when he went to his bedroom.

According to the complaint, Bordayo came back out of the bedroom and took the TV remote from the victim’s hand. When she attempted to get the remote back, he allegedly knocked her over into a glass table. Then, when the victim got up and went to the TV, Bordayo pushed her into a wall, causing a cut on the bridge of her nose.

Bordayo has a history of domestic violence-related convictions that include two incidents in 2012 and 2013.

Bordayo was arrested. If convicted, he faces up to five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Fri, 19 Jan 2018 18:48:55 +0000