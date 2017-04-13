Charlie Sheen Coming To Minneapolis Comic Con Next Month



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minneapolis will serve as a host to the Wizard World Comic Con next month, and a Hollywood actor will be making his debut at the event.

Comic Con officials say Charlie Sheen will make an appearance at the event on Saturday and Sunday, May 6-7, at Minneapolis Convention Center. He’ll be there to greet fans, pose for pictures and sign autographs as well as do an interaction question-and-answer with fans.

Sheen’s TV hits include “Two and a Half Men” and “Anger Management.” His memorable movies include Major League, Eight Men Out and Hot Shots.

The Minneapolis Comic Con will be May 5-7 at Minneapolis Convention Center.

