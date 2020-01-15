China Trade Deal Welcomed By Minnesota Pork, Soybean Farmers

— Minnesota pork and soybean farmers call the trade deal signed with China Wednesday “positive” and “tangible progress.”

The first phase of the agreement comes after a nearly two-year long trade war. China agreed to buy $200-million worth of U.S. goods, including soybeans and pork over the next two years.

READ MORE: Trade War’s Tariffs Costing Minnesota-Owned Manufacturers Profits, Business

Minnesota Soybean Growers Association Director Theresia Gillie was at Wednesday’s signing. She said in a statement that, “farmers are optimistic people by nature, and we are hopeful we’ve endured the worst of the trade dispute.”

David Preisler, CEO of the Minnesota Pork Producers Association, says “the devil is still in the details.”

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce says it could be some time before we see prices drop on items we buy that are made in China.

READ MORE: How Do Tariffs Work?