China’s Award-winning dance drama, “Tales of The Silk Road” at Lincoln…

Lanzhou Song & Dance Theatre Limited Engagement Performance

Winner of the Lotus Award, China’s highest national award in the field of dance, the Lanzhou Song & Dance Theatre will be visiting New York in January for an exclusive and limited engagement of four performances at Lincoln Center. The large-scale production or “Tales of the Silk Road” is produced by the China Arts and Entertainment Group (CAEG), China’s foremost state-owned cultural enterprise. The January 9-12, 2020 performances of the award-winning dance drama at Lincoln Center are part of an international tour spanning 10 countries with over 1,300 performances worldwide.

Tales of Silk Road is set in Dunhuang city, in China’s northern Gansu Province, a frontier garrison on the Silk Road. In this timeless story, the young artist Mogao begins a journey, seeking inspiration for his creative endeavors and artistic work. During his journey, he is seriously wounded, and his life is saved by Yueya, the beautiful daughter of the Great General of Dunhuang. Mogao and Yueya fall in love, but their romance is forbidden by her father, who insists on his daughter’s arranged marriage to a famous and affluent countryman.

As the lovers flee the wrath of Yueya’s father and seek asylum, they are surrounded by the Great General’s army in a violent and deadly confrontation. Amidst the fury and chaos of the struggle, Yueya saves Mogao’s life once again, but tragically, she is mortally wounded. In her death, she is transformed into an eternal spring. With great sorrow, Mogao stays with his beloved Yueya, using the spring water to embellish his pens and compose an art song, “Dunhuang Cave”. Here he abides forever with his beloved, drawing from her infinite supply to create inspired art and music. Today, the Mogao Grotto and the Yueya Spring are still in China’s city of Dunhuang, where, as legend has it, their love and art are immortally joined together.

The performance is part of China Arts and Entertainment Group’s (CAEG) Image China cultural exchange initiative, which seeks to introduce traditional and contemporary Chinese performing arts to audiences around the world. Since its inception in 2009, Image China has presented various works at performance venues across the globe including Lincoln Center in New York, The Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. and stages throughout Europe and Australia. Recent productions include; Princess Zhaojun, Soaring Wings, Confucius, Dragon Boat Racing, The Legend of Mulan, and the acclaimed American debut of the Peking Opera star Zhang Huoding.

Lanzhou Song & Dance Theatre, “Tales of the Silk Road” Tickets prices are $38 – $198. For more information and tickets, visit the “David H. Koch, Home of the NYC Ballet” website.

About Lanzhou Song & Dance Theater



Lanzhou Song and Dance Theatre was established in 1973. It has a large art production and performance team including China’s nationally acclaimed:



Choreographers – Chen Weiya and Zhang Jigang

Composers – Zhang Qianyi

Screenwriter – Zhao Daming

Scenographers – Gao Guangjian, Sha Xiaolan and Han Chunqi

Over the past 40 years, Lanzhou Song and Dance Theater has been performed throughout Mainland China, Japan, Australia, Germany, Italy, France, Spain, Portugal, Austria, Belgium, Russia and the Netherlands. Their award-winning performances have been met with critical acclaim and thrilled audiences worldwide.

Contact:



Christian Evans, President, Evans Alliance | cevans@evansalliance.com | 973-250-4040 ext. 250



Holly Hill, VP Social Media & Public Relations, Evans Alliance | hhill@evansalliance.com | 973-250-4040, ext. 307