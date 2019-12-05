‘Cold As Ice’, ‘Urgent’ & More: Foreigner Bringing All The Hits To Treasure Island In March

— Legendary rock act Foreigner is heading to Treasure Island Resort & Casino this March – and bringing all of its hits.

On Tuesday, the band announced “The Hits On Tour” show will be coming to the casino’s Island Event Center on March 13.

According to the band, the show will feature all of the group’s hits, dating back to the mid-70s. Those hits include “Cold As Ice”, “Urgent”, “Hot Blooded”, “I Want to Know What Love Is” and much more.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 6, at 10 a.m. Tickets range from $59 to $98.

The show starts at 8 p.m. and all attendees must be 12 years of age or older.