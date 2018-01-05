Comedian Bill Maher Posts Tweet Mocking Franken Photo



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Comedian Bill Maher posted a tweet Thursday seemingly mocking the now infamous picture of former Sen. Al Franken with his hands over a Los Angeles radio host’s breasts.

In November, Leeann Tweeden said Franken sexually assaulted her in 2006 while the two were on a tour in the Middle East to entertain troops.

Tweeden said Franken forcibly kissed her while rehearsing for a skit. She also released a photo of Franken holding his hands over her breasts while she was asleep on a plane.

After a string of accusations by other women, Franken eventually resigned from his Senate seat.

Maher’s photo shows him on a plane, holding his hands over fellow comedian Bob Saget’s chest.

“These New Years Hawaii trips are getting weird,” Maher said in the tweet. “Saget, forgive me!”

Maher is known for his political commentary, particularly on his HBO show “Real Time With Bill Maher.”

