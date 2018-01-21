Coming Storm Looks To Slam Southern Minn. With 10+ Inches Of Snow

Coming Storm Looks To Slam Southern Minn. With 10+ Inches Of Snow

Coming Storm Looks To Slam Southern Minn. With 10+ Inches Of Snow



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – As all eyes are on the Vikings in Philadelphia, a storm system is headed toward Minnesota, and residents in the southern part of the state could be digging out of a foot of snow by Tuesday morning.

Meteorologist Mike Augustyniak says the heaviest snow is expected to fall across a swath of southern Minnesota, in a line stretching from Worthington to Red Wing. Communities within the snow-band could well see 10+ inches of heavy, wet snow.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for most of southern Minnesota, as well as a Blizzard Warning for south-central Minnesota. Travel is expected to be hazardous Monday afternoon, with possible whiteout conditions and massive snowdrifts.

Blizzard Warnings are now in place for portions of south central Minnesota Monday. #mnwx#wiwxpic.twitter.com/UO5ih38a1s — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) January 21, 2018

As for the Twin Cities, snow totals are more difficult to forecast.

The cut-off of the snow-band looks to fall right over the metro area, and just 30 miles could mean the difference between communities seeing 2 inches of snow and 10 inches of snow.

“The most likely outcome in [the downtown Minneapolis] area is 6 to 8 inches,” Augustyniak said. “But, again, a storm track shift of only 25 miles will change that drastically.”

Northern Minnesota shouldn’t see any snow.

There’s a high likelihood of ~12″ in southern MN thru Mon. night & a high likelihood of NO snow in northern MN. Storm track will determine *exactly* where the SHARP snowfall cutoff will set up; a shift of 25-40 mi will have a big impact on Twin Cities totals. Watch for updates pic.twitter.com/YaUKXCl4c5 — Mike Augustyniak (@MikeAugustyniak) January 21, 2018

As for timing, the storm will push into Minnesota Sunday night, bringing possible freezing rain and icing to southeastern Minnesota.

Communities around Rochester could see around .04 inches of ice on the ground before the snow starts falling.

Light snow is expected during the Monday morning commute before heavier snow starts falling later in the day.

Commuters should expect the drive home to be slow and messy. (If you have the option to work from home Monday, consider it).

By the early hours of Tuesday morning, the storm should have moved over into Wisconsin.

In the wake of the snow will be a day of average temperatures. After that, there’ll be another stretch of warm weather with highs climbing above freezing.

Expect some of the snow that falls Monday to melt next weekend.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Sun, 21 Jan 2018 19:10:26 +0000