CommLoan Welcomes Andrew Edelstein, New VP of Origination

Andrew has spent his career in real estate, advocating for commercial mortgage borrowers by leveraging his unique capital markets knowledge and lender relationships. In the last 10 years, Andrew has helped borrowers fund more than one billion dollars in commercial loans on a variety of asset types and with a diverse set of capital sources.

After more than a decade in the commercial mortgage industry, Andrew’s experience in production, underwriting, processing, and closing commercial mortgage loans has led him to believe that there should be a more efficient process for borrowers and lenders, despite the fragmentation among loan products, asset classes, and underwriting requirements.

CommLoan – a commercial mortgage company with the technology and operational support to transform the commercial borrower experience (by reducing lag time and minimizing fees) was the perfect fit. Andrew is excited to communicate the unique value proposition of CommLoan to all of his clients and partners.

Andrew holds a B.S. in Marketing as well as an MBA from the W.P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State. He enjoys spending family time and creating fun memories with his wife and two daughters.