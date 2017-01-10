Community Speaks Out About Castile Shooting At Meeting With DOJ

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (WCCO) — The community had their first chance to let the Department of Justice know how they feel about police following the shooting of Philando Castile. More than a hundred people packed the elementary school gym for the first of three meetings designed to mend trust.

Right away Castile’s friend and former co-worker opened the floor for what he calls honesty.

“Let’s be clear why I’m here, I’m here to talk about my friend that was murdered in Falcon Heights. Falcon Heights needs a fresh start,” John Thompson said.

People who spoke after him quieted their voices but the message was just as clear.

“I fear that this situation is repeatable,” said one man.

“We shouldn’t have to fear for our lives or our children’s lives just to go to the movies,” one woman said.

Another man said he was warned about driving through Falcon Heights.

“Hey, be careful, be careful for the DWB. ‘Driving While Black,’” he said.

Only one person opposed the majority of speakers.

“It’s always them, I didn’t hear a we.”

The listening sessions are part of a voluntary review of St. Anthony police. The department asked the DOJ’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services to step in to review practices, training and recruitment.

“This is just the beginning of that. The goal is to provide them with an assessment and a set of recommendations to become an ideal police department,” spokesperson Mary Brandenberger said.

The end goal: to build community trust. It’s a federal review process that will take two to three years.

Many in the crowd want to be heard but doubt the process.

“This is the first time we’ve seen any accountability and as we all would say that’s not enough accountability,” one man said.

“I don’t believe you to be honest, I’ll start believing it when I see it,” a woman named Mary said.

There are two more community meetings. Tuesday’s will be held at St. Anthony Village High School, followed by Lauderdale City Hall on Wednesday. Both meetings begin at 6:30 p.m.

If you can’t attend one of the meetings but would like to provide feedback, email: SaintAnthonyPD.CRITA@usdoj.gov

