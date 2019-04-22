Commute, Bad Management & More: Survey Finds Most Stressful Aspects Of Work

— Whether it’s bad management, feeling burnt out, or a terrible commute, a new survey looked into what stresses out workers the most.

The job search platform Comparably found that about 65 percent of workers reported that workplace stress is indeed an issue for them.

The top stressor? Forty-one percent of respondents said unclear goals as the top reason for stress. Commute and bad management were tied for second, with difficult co-workers taking the No. 3 spot.

“Employees replied that unclear goals were a big source of stress at more than twice as much as any other option they were offered,” the study said.

A third of women and nearly half of men agree that undefined goals at work cause them more stress than anything else.

Another interesting finding to note is that more than half of all workers say they currently feel burnt out at work. Workers with just a high school education feel the most burnout.

Lastly, more than half of all respondents ranked work-life balance as first- or second-most important work benefit.

Check out the entire study here.