Compass Airlines To Stop Flying Out Of MSP Airport



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An airline headquartered in the Twin Cities is shifting most of their flights to the west coast, potentially uprooting several of their employees in the process.

Compass Airlines, which is based out of Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, made the announcement Wednesday.

Officials say all of their Twin Cities-based pilots, attendants and mechanics will be offered positions at their other locations, but they did not say just how many jobs are affected in the move.

The company’s corporate headquarters will remain at MSP Airport.

Compass was formerly owned by Delta Airlines, who sold the company to Trans States Holdings in 2010.

Published at Wed, 12 Apr 2017 20:54:58 +0000