Competitive Eater Breaks World Record For Tacos At Minnesota Event



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Joey Chestnut ate 126 tacos in eight minutes at an event at Mystic Lake Casino Friday night, earning a world record.

Chestnut, a competitive eater, scarfed the competition at the World Taco Eating Championship in Prior Lake on Cinco de Mayo. The second a third place competitors ate 97 and 96 tacos, respectively.

According to a press release, the event was sanctioned by World League Eating — the body that oversees all professional eating contests.

Chestnut, of Vallejo, California, takes home a $2,000 Grand Prize with the championship. Second and third place take home $1,000 and $600.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Sat, 06 May 2017 03:15:15 +0000