mysticlake-tacochampionship3.jpg
Home
Competitive Eater Breaks World Record For Tacos At Minnesota Event

Competitive Eater Breaks World Record For Tacos At Minnesota Event

News

Competitive Eater Breaks World Record For Tacos At Minnesota Event

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Joey Chestnut ate 126 tacos in eight minutes at an event at Mystic Lake Casino Friday night, earning a world record.

Chestnut, a competitive eater, scarfed the competition at the World Taco Eating Championship in Prior Lake on Cinco de Mayo. The second a third place competitors ate 97 and 96 tacos, respectively.

According to a press release, the event was sanctioned by World League Eating — the body that oversees all professional eating contests.

mysticlake tacochampionship3 Competitive Eater Breaks World Record For Tacos At Minnesota Event

Chestnut, claiming his trophy (credit: Mystic Lake Casino)

Chestnut, of Vallejo, California, takes home a $2,000 Grand Prize with the championship. Second and third place take home $1,000 and $600.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)


Published at Sat, 06 May 2017 03:15:15 +0000

Related Posts