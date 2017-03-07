Confirmed Tornado Caused Damage In Zimmerman Area



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) — People in central Minnesota will be cleaning up after powerful storms blew through the area Monday afternoon and evening.

The National Weather Service confirmed Tuesday that storm damage in the Zimmerman area was caused by a tornado. It’s the earliest tornado on record in Minnesota.

Survey crews are out in the affected area and don’t yet know the strength of the tornado. One of the hardest-hit areas was Lake Ann, where trees and power lines were knocked down and properties suffered extensive damage.

A second tornado may have also hit near Clarks Grove.

Sherburne County was among the areas hardest hit by Monday night’s storm, leaving multiple homes and cars damaged. WCCO spotted large trees snapped and entire streets clogged with debris as firefighters worked to clean up.

The cleanup effort is not over yet for Katherine Curtis near Big Lake, where the storm left several boats scattered in her yard, none of which belong to her family. Curtis and her husband had to run for cover after spotting a boat fly by their window.

“He yelled at me run, because he saw a boat come flying by,” Curtis said. “So we ran into the center of the basement area and — crash, bang, all kinds of noises. And I actually felt the air kind of pull me. And he was farther in our little cellar than I was and I’m like, ‘Hang on.’”

Blown away in a matter of seconds, the side of one Orrock Township home looked like a dollhouse Tuesday morning after a fierce storm hit Monday night, leaving its owner nearly speechless.

“When you talk about hearing a freight train, we didn’t hear anything. We had just pulled in the driveway. It looked fine straight when we looked out behind the house,” the owner, who did not want to be identified, said. “Next thing you know, we had a window blown out.”

Chris Weber lost many trees in her yard and a few boat docks on Monday night. She braved the morning chill to survey her neighborhood and check on her friends near Ann Lake.

“It literally went by in about 20 seconds,” Weber said. “It was just that quick. I didn’t think it was that bad until I came upstairs and started looking outside.”

Looking at the degree of destruction after a potential tornado in March, Weber tells WCCO-TV she feels fortunate that only material things were lost in the storm.

Power was out across the area for much of the night as crews worked to secure several power lines on County Road 4, just west of Zimmerman.

There are still dozens of outages listed across the county Tuesday morning.

Hail was also seen in parts of the state, some of it measuring upward of 1.5 inches in diameter.

