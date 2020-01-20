Consolidated Machine & Tool Holdings, LLC acquires RLS Machining,…

Consolidated Machine & Tool Holdings, LLC (“CMTH”), a portfolio company of White Wolf Capital, LLC (“White Wolf”), is pleased to announce the acquisitions of RLS Machining, Inc. (“RLS”), Mill Creek Machining, Inc. (“MCM”), and Murphy Machine Products, Inc. (“MMP”). In conjunction with these acquisitions, CMTH was recapitalized to better position it for additional acquisitions and continued growth. All three transactions closed simultaneously on January 15, 2020. Details of the transactions were not disclosed.

Elie Azar, Managing Director of White Wolf, noted, “We are excited to partner with the management teams of RLS, MCM and MMP. This transaction will provide all CMTH companies with access to additional capital and resources to support further growth and better serve our valued customers.”

About CMTH



CMTH is a platform holding company formed in 2017 by White Wolf Capital, LLC to acquire industry leading manufacturers specializing in precision machining, fabrication, assembly, and design of highly engineered components.

In June 2017, CMTH acquired Anaheim-based Astro-Tek Industries, Inc. a precision machining company focused on the aerospace, defense, space/satellite and industrial sectors.

In February 2018, CMTH acquired LCP Machine, Inc. located in Bunnell, Florida. LCP is focused on a number of industries including aerospace, defense and industrial sectors.

CMTH companies are AS9100, ISO 9001 and ITAR certified/registered.

CMTH has seasoned management teams across all locations with significant experience serving various blue chip customers across multiple industries. For further information, please visit: http://www.cmth.com.

About RLS



RLS, founded by Mike Rollmann and Hal Schulz in 2010, provides full service precision machining and prototyping work. Their experienced machinists can produce difficult prototype parts to exact specifications and perform single-piece work, repair work as well as production runs. RLS is experienced with working in a variety of materials and can do both milling and turning type machining. RLS is located in Omro, WI.

About MCM



MCM, founded by Justin Stamer in 2001, provides contract machining and assembly services for industrial manufacturing customers nationally. MCM is ISO 9001 certified and specializes in large lathe work and maintaining on high-quality standards for its customers. Employees are all highly skilled and capable of working with a variety of materials. MCM has two facilities in Iowa which are located in Paullina and Spencer.

About MMP



MMP, established in 1965, provides high-quality and cost-effective turning, milling, boring, Swiss machining, and light assembly services to a wide range of industries. MMP specializes in long-term, high run parts, with a particular expertise in Swiss turning. MMP is ISO 9001, AS9100C and ITAR certified. MMP is located in Wood Dale, IL.

About White Wolf



White Wolf is a private investment firm that began operations in late 2011 and is focused on management buyouts, recapitalizations and investments in leading middle market companies. In general, White Wolf seeks both mezzanine and private equity investment opportunities in companies that are headquartered in North America with $10 million to $100 million in revenues and up to $10 million in EBITDA. Preferred industries include: manufacturing, business services, information technology, security, aerospace and defense. For further information, please visit: http://www.whitewolfcapital.com.

CMTH Acquisition Criteria



CMTH is actively seeking add-on acquisition opportunities that meet the following criteria:



Revenue of $5 million to $50 million.

Specializing in contract precision machining, fabrication, assembly, and design of highly engineered components.

Serving the aerospace, defense, medical, heavy industrial, power, agricultural as well as other end markets.

Please contact info@whitewolfcapital.com to discuss potential acquisition candidates.