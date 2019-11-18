Consultants Colin And Catherine Nanton Win The Kolbe Award

Colin and Catherine Nanton receive the Kolbe Professional Award from David Kolbe, CEO of Kolbe Corp Kolbe [helps us] make a difference in the lives of those we serve.

Formerly police officers, consultants Colin and Catherine Nanton have been using Kolbe to serve a wide array of businesses with training and leadership development solutions. After distinguished careers in law enforcement, the couple turned to Kolbe assessments as they founded and grew Interactive Training Solutions—a consulting firm focused on people. The prestigious award’s winning criteria includes expertise in Kolbe Theory, impact on clients and voting from a panel of about 100 other consultants.

“Catherine and Colin are powerful ambassadors for our mission at Kolbe Corp—understanding instinctive strengths to improve lives,” said David Kolbe, CEO of Kolbe Corp. “Their ability to reach clients and unlock potential is inspiring to the entire Kolbe community.”

In business together since 1995, they both became Kolbe Certified™ consultants in 2002. The power of Kolbe to identify instinctive strengths drew them to Kolbe Wisdom™ and they have used the tools, including the Kolbe A™ Index, WAREwithal® software, and other indexes and reports to help clients achieve greater potential. They reach a broad array of clients from the atomic energy industry to accounting, law enforcement and religious organizations.

“I am grateful to Kolbe Corp for helping us do what we do best—make a difference in the lives of those we serve,” said Colin Nanton. The couple was first introduced to Kolbe through The Strategic Coach, a leading entrepreneurial coaching and training firm with offices in Toronto, Ontario.

Colin and Catherine Nanton have been working together at Interactive Training Solutions for the past 25 years. Catherine’s background is in policing, training and teaching. A former police sergeant, Catherine trained at the Ontario Police College and now coordinates an online graduate leadership program. Colin was an officer on the tactical team prior to becoming a criminal investigator, and now has a role as executive pastor of a church in Fort Myers.

About Interactive Training Solutions

Interactive Training Solutions (ITS) is a consulting company specializing in custom-designed assessment, training and coaching in the areas of transformation, leadership development and negotiation. Clients include Advocate Insurance Group, Scepter Canada, Ontario Police College, Grant Thornton LLP, Life Church Fort Myers, Maximized Living, Atomic Energy of Canada, The Munir Real Estate Group and Microsoft.

For more information about Interactive Training Solutions, visit: https://interactivetrainingsolutions.ca

About Kolbe Corp

Since 1977, Kolbe Corp’s mission is to help people succeed by having the freedom to be themselves. More than one million individuals have completed Kolbe assessments to better understand their conative strengths – natural instincts that govern action and achievement. Thousands of employers use Kolbe Corp’s assessments and consulting services to build and grow more productive, effective and engaged teams.

Kolbe Corp’s flagship online assessment, the Kolbe A Index, is used by individuals around the world, including certified consultants in 34 countries, to understand their natural strengths. It is the most powerful assessment of its kind with proven reliability and validity. Its diverse users include academic thought-leaders, organizational theoreticians and practitioners in the business, non-profit and public sectors.