Cordarrelle Patterson Signs With Oakland Raiders



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The NFL’s most electric kick returner is leaving the Vikings and taking his talents to the Bay Area.

The Oakland Raiders announced Monday night they signed unrestricted free agent Cordarrelle Patterson.

The Vikings moved up in the 2013 draft to take Patterson with the 29th overall pick. In his four years with the Vikings, he had a much greater impact as a kick returner than receiver. He scored five touchdowns on returns, including one in 2016, and totaled more than 4,000 yards.

Last season Patterson showed progress as a receiver, catching 52 passes for 453 yards and two touchdowns.

He also ran for four touchdowns as a Viking.

The Raiders did not release contract details.

The Vikings have been relatively quiet in free agency so far, signing offensive tackles Riley Reiff and Mike Remmers to contracts and letting Matt Kalil, Jeff Locke, Captain Munnerlyn, Audie Cole, Charles Johnson and Rhett Ellison walk.

Published at Tue, 14 Mar 2017 04:15:41 +0000