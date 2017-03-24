Cottage Grove Man Faces 2nd Murder Charge In Wife’s Death



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Cottage Grove man now faces a second murder charge in connection with the death of his wife last November.

The Washington County Attorney’s office says Stephen Allwine, 43, was charged Friday with one count of first-degree premeditated murder. He was charged in January with a count of second-degree murder.

Allwine’s wife, Amy Allwine, was found dead from an apparent suicide in their home on Nov. 13, 2016.

The criminal complaint says investigators found that while her death appeared to be from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the gun was found in her non-dominant hand. There was also no residue on her hand that would occur from firing the gun. Police also found evidence that blood had been removed from the floor before officers arrived.

Investigators also say Allwine tried to find a hitman to kill his wife on the dark web, and had purchased a drug that can incapacitate humans.

Allwine’s bail was set at $2 million.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Fri, 24 Mar 2017 22:09:12 +0000