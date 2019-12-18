Country Music’s Biggest Stars Scheduled to Appear at the Inaugural…

“We’re excited to bring the top talent like we have brought to CCMF to the Wildwoods,” said Bob Durkin, President of Carolina Country Music Fest. “We will bring our talent pool, experience and success to make Barefoot Country Music Fest a world class event.

Give your friends a holler and get ready for some fun in the sun ’cause country music’s biggest stars are coming to the beautiful Wildwood, NJ beach! The inaugural Barefoot Country Music Fest (BCMF) will be held Friday, June 19 through Sunday, June 21 on the beach at Lincoln Avenue.

The three-day event will host over 30 of country music’s biggest stars and up-and-comers on multiple stages on the beach. With the combination of country music and the scenic beach backdrop, this family-friendly festival is sure to attract thousands of new visitors of all ages.

BCMF artists will be announced on Tuesday, January 7 at a press conference held at Wildwood City Hall at 11 am, 4400 New Jersey Ave, Wildwood, NJ 08260.

Early bird tickets will be available to the public on Friday, January 10 at 8 a.m. EST.

BCMF is brought to you by Southern Entertainment, the producers of the award-winning Carolina Country Music Fest (CCMF) in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, the largest outdoor country music fest on the East Coast. BCMF is expected to be the Northeast’s largest outdoor country music festival, occupying a 27-acre playground on the beach.

“We’re grateful for the opportunity to host BCMF in a beloved vacation destination like Wildwood and appreciate the tremendous cooperation and support of the current administration, Mayor Ernie Troiano and current Commissioner, and future Mayor, Pete Byron, for all they’ve done to make this incredible event a reality,” said Rob Pedlow of Southern Entertainment. “We look forward to developing a partnership with Mayor-elect Byron and this community that will last for years to come, in addition to a great event!”

“The Barefoot Country Music Fest will be one of the most exciting events ever held in the Wildwoods, bringing thousands of new visitors to the Wildwoods at the very start of the summer tourism season. The economic impact on the Wildwoods and Cape May County should prove to be enormous, filling our hotels with overnight visitors, increasing restaurant covers and retail expenditures and generating increased revenue for all our attractions. We are excited that this great three-day festival will take place on our award-winning beach,” said John Siciliano, Executive Director/CFO of the Greater Wildwoods Tourism Authority.

About Southern Entertainment:



Southern Entertainment is a full-service event and production company. Our unwavering commitment to excellence has led us to produce over 500 events across the United States including the Carolina Country Music Fest, Wild & Wonderful Country Music Fest, Gravedigger’s Ball, Carolina Country Music Cruise, Greenville Country Music Fest and more. We specialize in planning, marketing and executing a wide range of concerts, festivals and other live music events with some of the music industry’s biggest stars like Kenny Chesney, Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line, Jason Aldean and Tim McGraw, among many others.

About Barefoot Country Music Fest:



Brought to you by the producers of Carolina Country Music Fest, Barefoot Country Music Fest, (BCMF), is poised to be the Northeast’s largest outdoor country music fest, is located on the beaches of Wildwood, NJ, between the famous Morey’s Piers on the beach. A unique blend of today’s country headliners and up-and-comers, BCMF is host to the industry’s biggest stars. With the combination of country music and the scenic Wildwood’s backdrop, this family-friendly, three-day fest is a summer vacation destination.

About Wildwoods, NJ:



The Wildwoods, NJ is the southern-most barrier island in New Jersey and has been recognized as the #1 family vacation destination at the Jersey Shore for decades. Our visitors enjoy 5-miles of clean, wide, free beaches, voted ‘Best Beaches in New Jersey’, an exciting 2.5-mile Boardwalk with 3-amusement piers with over 100-rides and attractions, 3-beachfront waterparks, shops, arcades, carnival games and more eateries than the Mall of America, and the most events, festivals and concerts at the Jersey Shore. And with over 8,000 hotel rooms and 3,000 vacation rentals to choose from plus great restaurants, pubs and nightclubs, it’s no wonder over 9-million visitors each year consider the Wildwoods the best family vacation value at the Jersey Shore.