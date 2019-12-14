Coy Kreger In Critical Condition After Snowmobile Crash, Faribault Man Arrested On Suspicion Of Underage Drinking And Driving

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 23-year-old man was walking on the ice of Cannon Lake Friday evening when he was struck by a snowmobile, according to the Rice County Sheriff’s Office.

A press release says that when first responders got on scene, they found Coy Allen Kreger of Faribault suffering from “significant injuries.”

Rescue personnel used a sled to get him off the lake. Then he was taken to District One Hospital.

Later he was transferred to Hennepin County Medical Center in an ambulance. A helicopter was unable to transport him because of fog and freezing precipitation at the time.

The driver of the snowmobile was taken to District One Hospital for treatment as well. Afterwards police arrested him on suspicion of criminal vehicular operation and underage drinking and driving.

Kreger remains in critical condition at HCMC, and the crash is under investigation by the Rice County Sheriff’s Office.

WCCO does not name suspects until they have been formally charged with a crime.