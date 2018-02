Crash Closes I-35 Northbound South Of Elko New Market Area

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A crash south of the metro area has closed off a significant part of an interstate Wednesday morning.

According to MnDOT, a crash on I-35 northbound at Exit 69 south of the Elko New Market area has closed down the interstate.

An image from MnDOT shows the crash.

MnDOT says there is a 30 minute delay northbound.

