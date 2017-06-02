Crosiers Religious Order Files For Bankruptcy



MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Catholic religious order has filed for bankruptcy protection following lawsuits alleging clergy sex abuse in Minnesota.

The Phoenix-based Crosier Fathers and Brothers filed for Chapter 11 reorganization Thursday. The order of priests and brothers has communities in Onamia, Minnesota and Phoenix.

The Rev. Thomas Enneking, the order’s religious superior in the U.S., says the decision to file for reorganization was difficult but is “the only way that all claimants can be offered a fair and just resolution within the Crosiers’ limited financial resources.”

The order and the claimants agreed on the framework for a $25.5 million compensation plan for sex abuse victims.

Attorney Mike Finnegan praised survivors for coming forward and the Crosiers for “doing the right thing.”

The Crosiers are the 18th Catholic diocese or order to file for bankruptcy protection in the U.S.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Fri, 02 Jun 2017 03:53:38 +0000