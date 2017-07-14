Crystal Man Charged With Murdering His Wife



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Crystal man is charged with the murder of his wife, which led to a standoff with the West Metro SWAT Team Wednesday evening.

Police say 56-year-old Dennis John Sandland called two of his children Wednesday to say he had killed their mother, Sandra Kay Sandland.

Officers arrived at his residence on the 4800 block of Yates Avenue North just before 6:30 p.m. They said Sandland came out of the home briefly before going back inside.

The SWAT team was called, and Sandland surrendered without incident about two hours later.

Police say they had been at the home once in 2010 on a domestic disturbance call.

Sandland was charged Friday with second-degree murder. He is currently in the Hennepin County Jail, and will make his first court appearance Friday afternoon.

His bail has been set at $2 million.

