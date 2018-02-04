Dangerous Cold Has Ticket For Super Bowl Sunday





MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) –- We knew it was going to be a record-setting-cold Super Bowl Sunday, but temperatures are even colder than expected.

WCCO Meteorologist Matt Brickman says most of Minnesota is in a wind chill advisory for the first third of the day, with temperatures only reaching about 6 degrees.

Downtown Minneapolis will endure wind chills between minus-10 and minus-20 degrees for most of the days.

Skies will be clear and sunny throughout, for whatever relief that may provide.

This is officially the coldest Super Bowl on record, with the kickoff temperature expected to be just 4 degrees.

The previous record holder with Super Bowl 14 in 1980, when it was 13 degrees at kickoff in Pontiac, Michigan.

