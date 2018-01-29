Dayton Declares This ‘Super Bowl Week,’ Officially



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gov. Mark Dayton has officially declared the next seven days “Super Bowl Week” in Minnesota.

The proclamation comes as hundreds of thousands are expected to continue descending upon the Twin Cities. U.S. Bank Stadium will host the game itself on Feb. 4 .

Preliminary numbers from the Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee claim that about 65,000 came to Super Bowl Live along Nicollet Mall Friday night, and more than 100,000 on both Saturday and Sunday.

“Minnesotans are excited to welcome football fans to the Bold North,” Dayton said. “Super Bowl LII will showcase our fabulous U.S. Bank Stadium and everything else that makes Minnesota so exceptional.”

The Twin Cities will host any number of events over the next week, including concerts with the likes of Jennifer Lopez, The Chainsmokers , and Migos. There are also plenty of sights to see at the Super Bowl Experience in the Minneapolis Convention Center.

WCCO-TV is also showcasing its MinneCentric Experience, complete with a rooftop ice fishing set where notables are catching fish to benefit ACES. Click here for more information.

A list of the most notable events around town is available here.

The last time the state hosted the Super Bowl was 26 years ago, on Jan. 26 , 1992.

