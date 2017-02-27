Dayton & Others Attend Governors Ball At White House



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Sunday night, President Donald Trump and the first lady are hosting the nation’s governors at the White House at the annual Governors Ball.

Forty-six governors from both sides of the aisle were there Sunday, and that includes Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton.

The White House says that the theme for the ball is “Spring’s Renewal.” It’s Melania Trump’s first big hosting event.

Trump spoke before the dinner about border security and health care reform.

