Deadly Apartment Fire In Montevideo Leaves Woman Dead

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A fire burned at an apartment building in Montevideo Tuesday morning. In the ashes that remained, first responders discovered the body of a female victim afterwards.

The Montevideo Fire Department fought the fire inside the Lincoln Apartment complex at 17th and Lincoln Avenues, around 2 a.m. on Tuesday, according to police.

Firefighters were eventually able to get the fire under control. A female victim was transported to Chippewa County Montevideo Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The fire remains under investigation by Montevideo Police and the State Fire Marshal’s Office. All residents of the apartment complex have been displaced until further notice because of the investigation, as well as smoke damage caused by the fire.