Debbie Reynolds Dies 1 Day After Daughter Carrie Fisher



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Hollywood has lost another legend.

Actress Debbie Reynolds has passed away at age 84, just one day after the death of her daughter, Carrie Fisher.

CBS News said the actress and singer suffered a possible stroke in Los Angeles.

Reynolds starred in the 1950’s classic “Singin’ in the Rain,” and later was nominated for an Academy Award for “The Unsinkable Molly Brown.”

Fisher, best known for playing Princess Leia in the “Star Wars” series, suffered a massive heart attack on a plane last week, before passing away Tuesday at age 60.

Reynolds’ son said in a statement, “She’s now with Carrie and we’re all heartbroken.”

Published at Thu, 29 Dec 2016 02:10:52 +0000