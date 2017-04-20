DEED: Minn. Surpasses 2.5M Private Sector Jobs For The 1st Time



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota state officials say there are now a record number of private sector jobs – surpassing 2.5 million for the first time in the state’s history.

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) announced the seasonally adjusted figures Thursday.

DEED says 5,300 jobs were added in March, which lead to the record figures.

Additionally, the agency says February job gains were revised from 3,800 job gained to 6,200 jobs gained.

The statewide unemployment rate also dropped in March to 3.8 percent. The national rate in March was 4.5 percent.

Gov. Mark Dayton responded to the report Thursday.

“Thanks to the hardworking Minnesotans and businesses who call our state home, our economy continues to improve and outpace the nation,” Dayton said. “This year, I have proposed investments in education and economic opportunity to help ensure our economy works for everyone, everywhere in our state.”

DEED reports that the only sector to lose jobs in the past 12 months is leisure and hospitality – down 1,387 jobs.

