Deer Stands Vandalized In Western Wisconsin; Animal Rights Activists Claim Responsibility

Authorities in western Wisconsin are investigating after a number of deer stands were vandalized ahead of hunting season.

The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office posted images of the vandalism on Facebook, showing damaged stands spray-painted with the tag “ALF,” which stands for Animal Liberation Front. Also spray-painted on the stands were messages like: “Hunt the hunters.”

The ALF is a decentralized animal rights group that seeks to liberate animals from farms, research facilities and the sights of hunters.

According to a communique posted to an AFL website, 10 hunting towers were destroyed in Wisconsin this hunting season. A group identifying themselves as “some wild vegans” took credit.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information on the vandalism, which included the destruction of trail cams, to leave anonymous tips here.

Officials also advise hunters to inspect deer stands for damage before using them this season.