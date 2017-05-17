Deer Subdued At Wadena Walmart



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A deer was spotted at a Wadena Walmart on Tuesday evening, and was shared with the world on social media.

The deer had been spotted walking in the garden center of the store around 7:30 p.m., police said.

A Facebook user posted the aftermath of the incident.

The photo shows a man holding the deer down, wrapping his legs around the deer’s torso and holding its head against bags of pet food.

Employees then bound the deer’s legs and got it back outside, where they set it free.

No one was injured in the incident.

