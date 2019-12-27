Delta Air Lines Issues Weather Advisory Ahead Of Weekend Storm

Delta Air Lines is advising travelers in the Upper Midwest to monitor their flights or reschedule as a storm system threatens to disrupt weekend travel.

The air carrier announced a weather advisory for Saturday and Sunday affecting a number of airports in Minnesota and the Dakotas, including Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

Delta travelers have the option to change to a different flight or cancel a trip, putting the value of the flight toward a future trip. More details can be found here.

The storm system is slated to move into Minnesota late Friday, dropping snow, mixed precipitation and rain through Sunday. Some areas of northern and western Minnesota are expected to get up to 8 inches of snow.