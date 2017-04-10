Diana Ross Is Coming Out To Northrop At The U Of M

Diana Ross Is Coming Out To Northrop At The U Of M

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Iconic diva Diana Ross is coming to Minnesota!

Ross will perform at the University of Minnesota’s Northrop Auditorium at 7 p.m. July 11.

Ross, whose career has spanned over five decades, was awarded the Life Time Achievement Award by the National Academy of Recording Arts & Sciences (Grammys) in 2012. She was also awarded the Medal of Freedom by President Obama in 2016.

Tickets will go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, April 14. They cost between $59.50 and $137.50, and can be purchased at the Northrop box office or online.

For more information, visit Northrop online.

